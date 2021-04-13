UTA Taps Investment Veteran Clinton Foy As General Partner In Venture Capital Division

Veteran investor Clinton Foy is joining UTA Ventures in the role of General Partner, Venture Capital.

He will work alongside Sam Wick, Head of UTA Ventures, to guide its activities building and making investments in businesses at the intersection of media, entertainment and technology.

Foy will focus on growing and developing the company’s investment platforms, including direct investing, venture capital investments and fund development. He comes to the agency from Crosscut Ventures, where he was general partner and managing director.

At Crosscut, Foy was the lead investor in several successful companies, including Streamlabs, PlayVS, FitOn, leading esports franchise Immortals and IGC.gg, which he co-founded and incubated. He previously was COO of multi-billion-dollar gaming company Square Enix, which is known for well-established titles like Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest.

Related Story UTA Adds Activision Exec Ander Nickell To Esports Team

“Clinton’s deep background in the venture capital community and proven track record of raising and investing capital for funds and startups across entertainment and tech makes him a strong fit for UTA’s entrepreneurial DNA,” UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer said. “UTA has ambitious plans to expand our footprint in the venture capital space, and Clinton will play a big role in taking us to the next level.”

Foy called UTA Ventures “a highly innovative group in the industry, which I have admired for some time. I look forward to working with my new partners and colleagues across the company.”

UTA Ventures has built, advised, and invested in a portfolio of more than 40 businesses, including Masterclass, Cameo, Patreon, Cloud9, Pocket.watch, Radish Fiction and NTWRK. The department also builds business for clients, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ haircare line, Anomaly; Tia Mowry’s multicultural wellness company, Anser; Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s joint-venture partnership with the largest of the Canadian incumbents, Canopy Growth Corporation, Houseplant; and Emma Chamberlain’s Chamberlain Coffee, among others.