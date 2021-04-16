Universal Studios Officially Reopens With New Attractions, New Rules, But Same Fun

One of Southern California’s most beloved theme parks is back in business, as Universal Studios Hollywood opened the gates to the public today for the first time in more than a year.
The park reopens at 25% capacity and will only allow Southern California residents. Temperature checks, social distancing rules, masks requirements, designated dining areas with seating restrictions, and hand sanitizing when boarding rides disinfected after each use are all part of the new script for attendees.
While most rides are operating, some are shuttered to comply with health restrictions.
Despite the restrictions and rules, attendees on opening day appeared glad simply to be back in a familiar fun spot. Pent-up demand for theme parks is evident by the surge for tickets seen yesterday for Disneyland’s April 30 reopening. Other SoCal parks open now include Six Flags Magic Mountain and Legoland, with Knotts Berry Farm set to return on May 6.
Opening weekend at Universal is sold out, and platinum passes are not being sold.
A few social media posts about the reopened park and its attractions;
And we have a countdown! Guests are being let into the park 40 minutes ahead of opening today. pic.twitter.com/YMg1xgiieA
— Universal Parks News Today (@UniNewsToday) April 16, 2021
Jurassic World is currently a 90 minute wait. pic.twitter.com/Hmb9TFVffu
— Universal Parks News Today (@UniNewsToday) April 16, 2021
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Universal Hollywood Tram Tour Returns with Projection Upgrades to King Kong 360 and Grinch Set Removedhttps://t.co/UpXzjNcRsj pic.twitter.com/gGhpSaIrph
— Universal Parks News Today (@UniNewsToday) April 16, 2021
There’s cute new Universal Studios labels on the hand sanitizer bottles around the parks. pic.twitter.com/yXylrw9DIR
— Universal Parks News Today (@UniNewsToday) April 13, 2021
Revenge of The Mummy – The Ride also opened today at Universal Studios Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/Pq7xQH1QL7
— Universal Parks News Today (@UniNewsToday) April 10, 2021
It’s my sissy’s birthday so we’re at Universal Studios. She practically raised me and she’s honestly one of the strongest women I know. She’s battling left aortic dissection heart failure and I believe this challenge has made her even more beautiful person to me. Hbd Ash. 🥺💕 pic.twitter.com/FZTdzklkdS
— Michaela (@sheismichaela) April 16, 2021
Construction for Super Mario World at Universal Studios Hollywood 🍄 #UniversalStudios #Mario pic.twitter.com/qMf42PcruT
— beancasso ✍🏽 (@rgonzalez168) April 15, 2021
Scooby-Doo is out visiting with guests today at Universal Studios Hollywood! 🦴 pic.twitter.com/ytWsTfrRlg
— Universal Parks News Today (@UniNewsToday) April 16, 2021
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.