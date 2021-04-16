Universal Studios Officially Reopens With New Attractions, New Rules, But Same Fun

One of Southern California’s most beloved theme parks is back in business, as Universal Studios Hollywood opened the gates to the public today for the first time in more than a year.

The park reopens at 25% capacity and will only allow Southern California residents. Temperature checks, social distancing rules, masks requirements, designated dining areas with seating restrictions, and hand sanitizing when boarding rides disinfected after each use are all part of the new script for attendees.

While most rides are operating, some are shuttered to comply with health restrictions.

Despite the restrictions and rules, attendees on opening day appeared glad simply to be back in a familiar fun spot. Pent-up demand for theme parks is evident by the surge for tickets seen yesterday for Disneyland’s April 30 reopening. Other SoCal parks open now include Six Flags Magic Mountain and Legoland, with Knotts Berry Farm set to return on May 6.

At Universal, new attractions include “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash” and gift shop; The Minion Café, themed to the film; and The Mummy Returns, also set to that film.