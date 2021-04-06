Universal Lands Family Adventure Spec Script From Alex Ankeles And Morgan Jurgenson

EXCLUSIVE: Universal has picked up an untitled family adventure-comedy spec script from screenwriting duo Alex Ankeles and Morgan Jurgenson. Davis Entertainment and 1stAve Machine are producing, with John Davis and John Fox producing alongside Ross Siegel of Altogether Entertainment. Davis’ SVP Jeremy Stein will executive produce, as will 1stAveMachine’s Serge Patzak.

Based on an original idea by Siegel, the script’s logline is under wraps but is being described as a four-quadrant family adventure-comedy and a love letter to pop culture and fandom. Jeyun Munford and Christine Sun will oversee the project for Universal.

Jurgenson is most well-known for writing and producing cult horror comedy Tucker & Dale vs. Evil. Since joining up with Ankeles, the team has sold numerous specs and pitches, and worked with various types of IP, most recently adapting the graphic novel Zita the Spacegirl for Fox and penning a feature based on the Bakugan franchise for toy giant Spin Master.

Davis Entertainment’s recent credits include Jungle Cruise, which will bow this summer starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt; Dolemite is My Name; and Game Night.

Jurgenson is repped by Jonathan Hung and attorney Rob Szymanski. Ankeles is repped by Kaplan/Perrone and Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark. 1stAveMachine is repped by The Gotham Group and George Davis of Nelson Davis LLP.