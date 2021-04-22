Universal Lands Rights To Brian Freeman Novel ‘Infinite’ With Chris Morgan Producing; Thomas Dean Donnelly and Joshua Oppenheimer To Adapt

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has landed the rights to the Brian Freeman novel Infinite, with Fast & Furious scribe Chris Morgan and Head of Development Ainsley Davies producing through their Chris Morgan Productions. Thomas Dean Donnelly and Joshua Oppenheimer will write the script.

The story follows Dylan Moran, who after being consumed by grief after losing his wife, begins hallucinating sinister versions of himself, lurking in the shadows. When he ends up accused of murder, Moran undergoes a hypnotherapy treatment built on the idea that with every choice he makes, he creates an infinite number of parallel universes. It’s then he discovers he’s not insane at all. There’s another version of himself, from another reality. A psychopath that not only ruined his life, but countless other Dylans. Can Dylan stop this doppelgänger before he strikes again? Or will he lose himself…to himself?

The novel was published last month by Thomas & Mercer. Universal’s Senior Vice President of Production Jay Polidoro and Director of Development Christine Sun will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Even though it’s early development on the project, the studio already has high hopes for the property especially with Morgan’s attachment given how well regarded he is seen on the lot. The writer behind six of the Fast & Furious films as well as the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw with many seeing Morgan as a big reason the franchise has sustained success for as long as it has.

Donnelly and Oppenheimer have had a busy 2021 already, writing Vanguard II for Jackie Chan and Stanley Tong, and Look At Me, an NBC hour drama pilot based on the life of deaf activist Nyle DiMarco. They have also written Sahara, Conan the Barbarian, and the upcoming Uncharted film.

Freeman is best known for his psychological thrillers that have been sold in 46 countries and 22 languages. His novel Spilled Blood won the award for Best Hardcover Novel in the annual Thriller Awards, and his novel The Burying Place was a finalist for the same award. He has also been named by Putnam and the Robert Ludlum estate as the official author to continue Ludlum’s famous Jason Bourne franchise. Brian’s first Bourne novel The Bourne Evolution was named one of the Best Mysteries and Thrillers of 2020 by Kirkus.

Morgan is represented by ICM Partners and attorney Jeff Frankel. Donnelly and Oppenheimer are represented by ICM Partners, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein