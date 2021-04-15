Universal Adds Ashley Momtaheni & Kendel White As VPs Of Global Communications

Former UTA and Annapura vet Ashley Momtaheni and Hulu’s Kendel White have joined Universal Filmed Entertainment Group as VPs of Global Communications.

The duo start in their new roles this week. They will report to Evan Langweiler who was recently promoted to Head of Global Communications for Uni’s Film Group. Langweiler reports directly to Chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Donna Langley.

Most recently Momtaheni was the Director of Corporate Communications at UTA. She helped lead internal and external communications strategies, heightening the profile of the company and its agents. She also oversaw the public image of UTA and 16 of its divisions of business. Prior to UTA, Momtaheni was Head of Corporate Communications for Annapurna Pictures and handled press for the film, interactive, television and theatre divisions. Her career also included time with Warner Bros. in their publicity group as well as a Producer for ABC News/Good Morning America.

White served most recently as the Content Corporate Communications Lead for Hulu and Disney+. There White developed and executed Hulu’s external communications content strategy for all original and licensed content. She managed executive communications for Hulu’s heads of Content Partnerships, Originals, and other key content spokespeople, while also managing external data reporting for show and film launches across all Hulu Content. Prior to her time at Hulu, White worked at Turner Classic Movies where she led the communications strategy around the launch of FilmStruck. She’s also held roles at Turner (TNT and TBS) and was a Senior Account Executive at Weber Shandwick.