UK Plans National Moment Of Silence For Prince Philip As Part Of Funeral

The UK will observe a three-minute national moment of silence at 3 PM next weekend in honor of the late Prince Philip. That detail was part of the funeral plans announced today by Buckingham Palace.

A brief procession led by Prince Charles and other members of the Royal Family on foot will be part of the ceremony. The public will not be allowed to view the procession because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Sporting events in the UK this weekend have already held two-minute moments of silence in honor of the late Prince Philip.

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, shared a video message today about his father.

“I particularly wanted to say that my father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable devoted service to The Queen, to my family, and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth. And as you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously. He was a much loved and appreciated figure and apart from anything else I can imagine he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth who also I think, share our loss and our sorrow,” Charles said, speaking from his southwestern England home of Highgrove.

“My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him,″ he continued. “And from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that. It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time.’’

Grenadier guards will lead Prince Philip’s coffin from the Albert Memorial Chapel to the entrance of Windsor Castle starting at 2:45 p.m. GMT (9:45 AM ET/6:45 AM PT). The coffin will be transported by Land Rover to St. George’s Chapel within Windsor Castle.

Royal Marines will carry the coffin into the chapel, where it will be interred within the Royal Vault. The coffin will be topped by the Prince’s naval cap and sword, according to Buckingham Palace.

Only 30 people can attend the ceremony because of pandemic restrictions. The attendees are expected to include members of the Royal Family, Prince Philip’s private secretary, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the Dean of Windsor and the pallbearers, according to reports. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not expected to attend, reports claim.