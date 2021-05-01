UFO Fragments Are Likely In Possession Of Lockheed Martin, Says Ex-Sen. Harry Reid

Former Nevada Senator Harry Reid, once a major leader in the Democratic party before his retirement, has claimed that defense contractor Lockheed Martin may have had fragments of a crashed UFO in its possession.

Reid, age 81, told The New Yorker that he had never actually seen proof of the remnants, but was rebuffed in his efforts to get Pentagon approval to find them. Reid was the longtime Senator from Nevada, the home of military base Area 51, long rumored to house UFOs and possibly even live aliens.

“I was told for decades that Lockheed had some of these retrieved materials,” the Democrat told the media outlet.“And I tried to get, as I recall, a classified approval by the Pentagon to have me go look at the stuff. They would not approve that. I don’t know what all the numbers were, what kind of classification it was, but they would not give that to me.”

Reid was interviewed as part of a New Yorker story on government probes into UFOs.

A government report is expected in June that will further detail what the US government knows about UFOs.