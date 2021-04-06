Tyler Perry, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Hit Forbes Billionaires List For First Time In 2021; Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk Are No. 1 & 2

Production powerhouse Tyler Perry has landed on the Forbes Billionaires list for the first time, with $1 billion. The prolific filmmaker behind the Madea franchise, A Fall From Grace and recently announced A Jazzman’s Blues – both for Netflix — is billionaire no. 2,677.

TV series from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta include Sistas and The Oval. He’s working on All the Queen’s Men for BET+, the streaming service joint venture between Perry and ViacomCBS.

Perry joins Kanye West and Kim Kardashian — who happen to be in the midst of a divorce — among 493 first-time additions to the Forbes’ 35th annual list, which totals 2,755 billionaires – 660 more than a year ago. Musician and entrepreneur Kanye West, who has a multi-year deal to design sneaker brand Yeezy for Adidas, is billionaire number 1,750 with $1.8 billion. Kim Kardashian West, who parlayed reality TV stardom into a a fortune with a mobile game, cosmetics and most recently shapewear, is 2,674 with $1 billion.

Topping the list for the fourth year running is Jeff Bezos, who is worth $177 billion. Elon Musk, who passed Bezos briefly during the year as Tesla stock surged, is number two with $151 billion. Rounding out the top tenners are Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton; Microsoft founder Bill Gates; Facebook founder-CEO Mark Zuckerberg; Berkshire Hathaway founder Warren Buffett; Oracle founder Larry Ellison; Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin; and Mukesh Ambani, chairman of India’s Reliance Group.

All in, the billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion — up from $8 trillion in 2020, Forbes said. Most – 724 – are in the U.S., followed by China (including Hong Kong and Macao) with 698. Forbes used stock prices and exchange rates from March 5 to determine net worth.

Others in the U.S. media and entertainment space include:

-Michael Bloomberg, no. 20 with $59 billion

-Rupert Murdoch and family, no. 71 with $23.5 billion

-Donald Newhouse, no. 109 with $17.6 billion

-Jack Dorsey, no. 173 with $12.5 billion

-Charlie Ergen, no. 241 with $9.6 billion

-David Geffen, no. 245 with $9.5 billion

-John Malone, no. 316 with $7.8 billion

-George Lucas, no. 339 with $7.4 billion

-Charles Dolan and family, no. 440 with $6.1 billion

-Clive Calder, no. 502 with $5.5 billion

-Reed Hastings, no. 550 with $5.1 billion

-Barry Diller, no. 680 with $4.2 billion

-Steven Spielberg, no. 807 with $3.7 billion

-Arnon Milchan, no. 891 with $3.4 billion

-Haim Saban, no. 1,008 with $3 billion

-Oprah Winfrey, no. 1,174 with $2.7 billion

-Ted Turner, no. 1,362 with $2.3 billion

-Brian Roberts, no. 1,664 at $1.9 billion

-Jay-Z, no. 2,141 with $1.4 billion

-Thomas Tull, no. 2,378 at $1.2 billion

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss (the identical twins in The Social Network) were also new to the list at no. 1,008 with $3 billion. The brothers cofounded cryptocurrency exchange Gemini in 2014.

Former President Donald Trump came in at no. 1,299 with $2.4 billion — down from no. 1,001 last year.