‘Two Distant Strangers’ Oscar Winner Travon Free Sets First Look Deal With Endeavor Content

EXCLUSIVE: Hot off of winning the Best Live Action Short Film Oscar for Two Distant Strangers, Travon Free has inked a first look producing deal with Endeavor Content.

Free wrote Two Distant Strangers and co-directed with Martin Desmond Roe. The Netflix short which stars Joey Bada$$, Andrew Howard and Zaria follows a man who is trying to get home to his dog, but gets stuck in a time loop that forces him to relive a deadly run-in with a cop.

Said Free, “Over the last year I’ve developed some great creative relationships with some wonderful people at Endeavor Content, who I’ve found to be as committed as I am to making art that is not only entertaining but challenges our society, our culture and the world we live in. I’m really excited about the road ahead and the chance to create with their impressive team.”

Added Joe Hipps, EVP, Television, Endeavor Content, “We are incredibly excited to be in business with Travon. Between his background as a comedy writer and his revelatory debut as a filmmaker, there is no genre or idea he can’t bring his unique perspective to. We are longtime fans of his work across genres, and look forward to supporting Travon as he builds his company.”

Free got his start on the writing staff of The Daily Show With Jon Stewart. The stand-up comedian is currently penning a feature script starring Idris Elba for Apple+. Free has written on the staffs of The Daily Show With Trevor Noah and Full Frontal With Samantha Bee. He is a 2x Primetime Emmy winner in the Outstanding Writing for a Variety series category for The Daily Show in 2015 and Full Frontal in 2017.

Free’s credits include a supervising producer on Peacock’s Wilmore, a supervising producer on Amazon Studio’s Harlem, writer on HBO’s Showtime, producer on Showtime’s Black Monday, and a producer for HBO’s Camping.

He is managed by AGI Entertainment and his attorney is Jared Levine at Morris Yorn.