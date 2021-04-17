Panic In The Tweets, As Twitter Goes Down For A Time On Friday Evening

Social media users were sent into apoplexy Friday, as social media tool was briefly out of service.

The outage started at around 5 PM Pacific time, but was restored in a half-hour. But that was enough time for about 5,000 complaints to show up at the downdetector.com website. The outage marks the second time in three weeks Twitter has been out of commission.

On this occasion, desktop users received a white screen with a message reading, “Upstream connect error or disconnect/reset before headers. reset reason: connection failure.” An error message on twitter.com said, “Something went wrong. Try again.” In the Twitter app, an error message said, “Tweets aren’t loading right now.”

Many users joked about their frustration, comparing life without Twitter to the stone age.