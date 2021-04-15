TV One Unveils 2021 Programming Slate At Upfront Featuring Culture & Lifestyle Titles

TV One revealed its programming slate of new and returning series and specials at its upfront presentation on Thursday. The presentation, led by TV One and Cleo TV President Michelle Rice and other executives revealed that Cleo Speaks, Jazz Smollett and Jack Smollett’s Living by Design, Just Eats with Chef JJ and Jernard Wells’ New Soul Kitchen will return this year.

Thursday’s presentation also unveiled a number of new unscripted titles centering the Black community and topics relevant to TV One’s viewers, ranging from activism to motherhood and relationships. Minding Your Body And Soul, Sins of the City, Culture Kitchen and A Taste of The Diaspora are among the new series set to debut on TV One this year. TV One also shared that its Urban One Honors will return this May to celebrate trailblazing Black women for their professional achievements and contributions to their community and more.

See TV One’s complete programming slate with new and returning shows below, followed by Cleo TV titles.

Minding Your Body and Soul (WT)

Minding Your Body and Soul is a new one-hour series that showcases people’s emergence from the shadows of unhealthy habits and unhappy lives. Famed actress-turned-healthy-life coach, AJ Johnson is swinging the door open for those who dare to change course and get on a healthy life journey. Collaborating with mind, body, and soul experts, AJ guides clients to become the best version of themselves.

Represent Our Voice

A virtual town hall series designed to tackle various social, economic, educational, and political issues impacting the Black community today. Represent Our Voice helps to shed light on these issues, providing a platform for must-have conversations on the inequalities afflicting people of color for decades. CNN Political Commentator Karen Finney moderates the conversations with esteemed experts and thought leaders who tackle various obstacles and provide viewers with valuable insights signifying a path forward for the Black community.

Urban One Honors

Urban One Honors acknowledges notable individuals and organizations making extraordinary strides in innovative programming, education, social activism, community service and more. The 2021 esteemed event salutes six Black women who have championed positive social change. Their work and contributions are far reaching and will be recognized. This year one recipient will be honored for her work in investigative journalism; another provides direct and immediate support to those most in need within her community; a fearless leader has soared to new heights in corporate world will be highlighted; a debt of gratitude is show for an honoree who has stood on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19, working to combat voter suppression was a monumental undertaking successfully executed by an honoree; the tireless work to end systemic racism is progressing – one win at a time – for our last honoree.

Sins of the City

Sins of the City is a new original series that combines informative takeaways and investigative storytelling to expose the dark underbelly of popular cities you thought you knew. Viewers will follow along as investigators work to solve high-stake cases getting an exclusive entryway into the process of criminal investigation by way of narrations, interviews and archival footage.

Coins Forever

The third and final installment following the hit TV One original movies Coins for Christmas and Coins for Love telling the story of a single mom who is focused on her family and career. Caught between starting a new job, making ends meet and raising two teens on her own, superwoman Madison must now protect her heart from being burned by the man she divorced and the returning business client who may be her next chance at true love.

The full lineup of upcoming Cleo TV programming is as follows:

The Cleo Chronicles

A fun, new, sleek magazine-format series showcasing today’s hottest influencers living their best lives! Each 30-minute episode will highlight how real women (who happen to be social media darlings) navigate the many facets of life (beauty, fitness, finance, dating, etc.) in the virtual space and real world. From self-care to homeschooling to working remotely, these ingenious pioneers show audiences the myriad of talents while juggling many roles and getting them all done, every day.

Culture Kitchen

With an infectious personality and Afro-Latina flair, Bren Herera delights with her bright, flavorful recipes, and stories from her travels abroad in Culture Kitchen.

A Taste of Diaspora

A vibrant, entrepreneurial spirit, Chef Essie Bartels shares her love for food and people on A Taste of Diaspora. Essie’s serves viewers a taste of dishes bursting with the flavor and passion.

Just Eats With Chef JJ

Chef JJ, one of the culinary world’s most sought-after stars, invites you back into his kitchen for a third season to experience his delicious dishes. With exciting global cuisine, signature cocktails, and riveting conversation, the new season will feature more of Chef JJ as he turns up the heat with friendly cook-offs for viewers to enjoy.

New Soul Kitchen

New Soul Kitchen returns with savory meals and healthy alternatives to southern cooking. Culinary superstar, cookbook author and family man Chef Jernard Wells continues serving up exciting new recipes and tasty tips for eating better and mixing up flavorful concoctions in the kitchen.

Living By Design

Living By Design highlights simple solutions for everyday challenges and design while turning dreams into realities with all-star design teams. The infamous brother-sister duo, Jake and Jazz Smollett, continue to transform work and play spaces to inspire young women while connecting with the audience through mouth-watering dishes. Whether it’s a new mom redecorating a nursery on a tight budget, or a fierce young woman who’s landed her dream job and needs to spruce up her home office, Living By Design will help them transition their houses into home sweet homes.

Cleo Speaks

A candid series that gives dynamic women a platform to share their unique experiences and perspectives on issues facing Millennial and Gen X women of color today. Inspirational and aspirational speakers sound off on a variety of topics, including motherhood, fashion, relationships, wellness, politics, arts, social justice, business and more. A revealing tale of personal and emotional journeys that have shaped the careers and influenced the success of today’s true modern leaders–these dynamic women share their hopes, dreams and struggles.