Turner Sports Greenlights Baseball 9/11 Documentary Feature ‘More Than Just A Game’

New York Mets catcher Mike Piazza rounds the bases on his two-run home run in a 2001 game against the Atlanta Braves at Shea Stadium in New York. The home run helped galvanize sports fans in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, a topic to be explored in a Turner Sports documentary.

Ahead of September’s 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Turner Sports has backed a commemorative project with a baseball angle.

In collaboration with The Montag Group and Six West Media, Turner has greenlit More Than Just a Game: Baseball Remembers 9/11. The feature-length documentary will detail how baseball helped the recovery of both New York and the nation. It will feature the perspectives of players, team executives, ﬁrst responders, government officials and fans.

While the sport was forced to pause for several days along with the city and most of the country in the attacks’ aftermath, its return generated moments that still resonate two decades later. New York Mets catcher Mike Piazza’s dramatic home run at Shea Stadium and the New York Yankees making a run to the World Series offered hope as the rubble of the Twin Towers still smoldered.

Turner said plans for the premiere and distribution of the film will be announced at a later date.

Joe Torre and Bobby Valentine, who were then managers of the Yankees and Mets, respectively, have signed on to executive produce along with Sandy Montag, CEO of The Montag Group.

“Sports can be a unifying force, and that was certainly evident in how baseball helped New York and our country come together in the aftermath of 9/11,” said Craig Barry, Chief Content Officer, Turner Sports. “We are proud to be able to share those enduring stories through this documentary, as we honor the many sacrifices that were made that day and thereafter.”

Montag added, “How the city rallied and came together showed the true nature of New Yorkers. I am proud to partner with Joe Torre and Bobby Valentine to tell this powerful story.”