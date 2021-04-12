True-Crime Doc About Mysterious Murder Of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay To Stream On ABC Station Apps & Hulu

A documentary about the 2002 murder of Run-DMC DJ Jason Mizell, aka Jam Master Jay, will have its streaming premiere Friday on ABC station apps before arriving on Hulu next week.

Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case will be available to stream on Friday for viewers on the eight free connected-TV apps run by the ABC Owned Television Stations. Even though the apps are specific to New York, LA and six other markets, they are viewable by anyone in the U.S. via Roku, Amazon Fire, Android and Apple TV.

Disney-owned Hulu will debut the film on April 20 and linear ABC-owned stations will air it in various timeslots on April 17 and April 24. (Check out the trailer above.)

Two men were indicted in 2020 for the point-blank shooting of Mizell in a New York recording studio, with prosecutors calling it the result of a cocaine deal gone awry. Yet many questions about the case remain unanswered and a host of other potential motives and factors have emerged, along with emphatic rebuttals from the accused men’s lawyers.

With new reporting, including fresh interviews with the New York Police Department, the film explores the mystery at the heart of the case as well as the pioneering hip-hop legacy of Run-DMC and Mizell. Several senior NYPD officials for the first time discuss complications with the investigation at the time of the murder and explain what led to the suspects’ arrests 18 years later.

WABC-TV, which has tracked the saga from the beginning, is the main creative engine behind Set the Record Straight. Darla Miles, a reporter at the station, wrote, directed and executive produced it along with Rashidi Hendrix. ABC Owned Television Stations’ Jennifer Mitchell, Luke Richards and Rolando Pujol are also executive producers.

Netflix devoted a 2018 episode of its music series ReMastered to Mizell’s killing, but that hour did not feature NYPD interviews or the photographs and other new materials included in WABC’s film.