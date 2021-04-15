Inspirational Pic ‘Triumph’ Scores Cinemark Release; Quiver Distribution Books ‘The Retreat’ For May

Brett Leonard’s Triumph, the inspirational wrestling movie starring RJ Mitte and Terrence Howard and inspired by screenwriter Michael D. Coffey’s true story, has set a deal with distributor Relativity Media, United Cerebral Palsy and Cinemark to release the pic in 200 theaters nationwide beginning April 30.

Breaking Bad alum Mitte stars as a bright and determined high school senior who strives to be a wrestler despite having cerebral palsy. Going to extreme lengths, he crushes obstacles and inspires others along his journey. Colton Haynes, Grace Victoria Cox and Jonathon Schaech also star in the film that was in mix during the 2019 American Film Market.

The MAP Group’s Massimiliano Musina, Digital Ignition Entertainment’s Michael Clofine and Coffey are producers, with Howard and Mitte executive producing alongside Jonathan Bross of Argonaut Entertainment Partners, Mira Howard, Raz Winiarsky, Tyler W. Konney and Gabrielle Tuite.

Related Story Tiffany Haddish & Billy Crystal Pic 'Here Today' Acquired By Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions’ Stage 6 Films; Spring Release Set

Tickets are on sale now for the limited release via Cinemark.com or the Cinemark app.

Here’s the trailer:

***

Quiver Distribution has acquired worldwide rights to The Retreat, a thriller directed by Pat Mills. Tommie-Amber Pirie, Aaron Ashmore, Rossif Sutherland, Sarah Allen and Celina Sinden star in the pic, which will now hit theaters and on-demand and digital platforms May 21.

The screenplay by Alyson M. Richards follows Renee and Valerie as they leave the city to spend a romantic weekend away at a remote cabin in the woods, but end up fighting for their lives while hunted by group of militant serial killers. Outside Line Studio’s Richards produced alongside Clique Pictures’ Lauren Grant and Leah Jaunzems, Emma Phelan, John Laing and Mark Gingras are executive producers.

Recent releases by Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman’s Quiver include Viggo Mortensen’s Falling, the Helen Reddy biopic I Am Woman and Crisis starring Gary Oldman and Evangeline Lily.