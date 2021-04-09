Trine Dyrholm, Meera Syal Join Rebel Wilson & Charlotte Gainsbourg In ‘The Almond And The Seahorse’; Bankside Inks First Deals On UK Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Trine Dyrholm, Meera Syal and Celyn Jones have joined the cast of indie pic The Almond And The Seahorse, which is now underway in the UK.

Rebel Wilson is leading the cast of the film alongside Charlotte Gainsbourg, the story follows an archaeologist and an architect as they fight to re-imagine a future after traumatic brain injury leaves them adrift from the people they love.

Bankside Films, which is handling international sales, has closed first deals for Australia and New Zealand (Transmission), Eastern Europe (HBO), Poland (Galapagos), Israel (Shoval Films), Portugal (NOS Lusomundo), Middle East (Front Row), Switzerland (Praesens), Taiwan (A Really Good Film Company), Airlines (Skeye). Picnik Entertainment is handling UK rights.

Celyn Jones is also directing the movie with Tom Stern. Kaite O’Reilly wrote the script, adapted from her own stage play. Producers are Andy Evans, Alex Ashworth and Sean Marley for Mad As Birds with Alison Brister for REP Productions SF.

Shooting is take place in North Wales and Merseyside, England. The film was financed by REP Productions SF alongside Head Gear, Picnik Entertainment, Creative Wales and Ffilm Cymru Wales, with funding from the National Lottery.