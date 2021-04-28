Tribeca Fest Sets Roku CEO Anthony Wood, Walmart CEO And P&G Brand Chief For Daylong Tribeca X Event

The Tribeca Festival announced Roku CEO Anthony Wood along with Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and Procter & Gamble chief brand officer Marc Pritchard will lead Tribeca X, a day-long festival event for marketers and filmmakers on June 18.

The Tribeca X Award, which celebrates the best brand and filmmaker collaborations across four categories, feature film, short film, episodic and immersive, will be presented during the festival.

“This summer, Tribeca X will be a hub for talented creators, entertainment and advertising industry leaders to reconnect and share in the power and importance of brand storytelling,” said Paula Weinstein, chief content officer of Tribeca Enterprises. “We are excited to welcome such a wonderful list of leaders as we celebrate the grand re-opening of NYC and bring community and entertainment to all five boroughs”

P&G’s Prichard was a headliner at the last Festival. Wood and McMillon are new to the event which feature panels, fireside chats, and breakout sessions “examining the path forward for new technology, new storytelling, and new ideas,” Tribeca said.

“Roku is a leader in creating advertiser experiences and storytelling built for TV streaming,” said Chris Bruss, head of Roku Brand Studio. “We’re thrilled to convene the industry in-person at this critical moment when the shift to TV streaming can amplify creators’ voices and help brands speak with purpose and creativity.”

Tribeca’s 20th festival — the first in-person festival in North America — will run from June 9 to 20.