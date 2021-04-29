‘Transformers’: Dominique Fishback Lands Lead Role Opposite Anthony Ramos In Next Installment For The Paramount Franchise

EXCLUSIVE: Following her breakout role in the Oscar Best Picture-nominated Judas and the Black Messiah, Dominique Fishback has found her next role in one of Hollywood’s biggest franchises. Sources tell Deadline that Fishback is in final negotiations to co-star with Anthony Ramos in a Transformers movie for Paramount, eOne and Hasbro that has Steven Caple Jr directing. The film is bowing on June 24, 2022.

Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters are writing based off a script by Joby Harold. Skydance is co-financing and executive producing. New Republic Pictures is also a co-financing partner.

While Ramos seemed like the frontrunner from the beginning, Paramount took their time meeting with a number actresses for the other lead role. Ramos screen-tested with a handful of women and in the end Fishback won over everyone involved. The opportunity to work with Ramos comes full circle for the two, who have been close friends for years after working together on a play back in college.

Transformers has been one of Paramount’s biggest draws since the franchise was launched in 2007, grossing more than $4 billion worldwide over five films. Following the release of 2017’s Transformers: The Last Knight, director Michael Bay parted ways with the series to focus on new original material. After that, the studio decided to do a full revamp of the property, starting with a writers room that would develop multiple ways to pursue a new film, leading to 2018’s Bumblebee.

Fishback is having quite the run which started with her BAFTA-nominated role as Deborah Johnson, the writer, activist and fiancée of Fred Hampton, the chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party. Her co-star, Daniel Kaluuya, was recently feted with an Oscar for his role as Hampton, but many pundits and critics saw Fishback as the breakout star of the film and Hollywood has taken notice. Besides Transformers, Fishback is also set to co-star with Samuel L. Jackson in the Apple series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, which shoots later this year. She is also starring in Subverted, which she will also exec produce with Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner.

She also was recently seen opposite Foxx in Netflix’s Project Power.

Fishback is repped by WME, Management 360 and Schreck Rose.