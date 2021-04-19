‘Train To Busan’ Star Don Lee To Develop, Headline U.S. Adaptation Of Korean Drama ‘Trap’ For Starlings TV

Korean-American action star Don Lee and producing partner Chris Lee are teaming up with Starlings Television to develop The Club, a drama series based on the popular Korean format Trap. Writer Jack LoGiudice (Sons Of Anarchy, Narcos) has been tapped as writer-showrunner.

The Train To Busan actor, who will next be seen in Marvel’s Eternals, is set to star in The Club, a rare American adaptation of a Korean format to feature a Korean lead.

Known in Asia by his Korean name Ma Dong-Seok, Lee will play a veteran detective investigating a mysterious group of hunters who have attacked a famous news anchor and his family on a camping trip. The detective, who lost his own son, finds himself mired in a twisted mystery orchestrated by an elite and powerful group with disturbing appetites. He will slowly learn that nothing is as it seems and that there are killers hiding in plain sight.

Sterling Television president Chris Philips and Starlings Entertainment CEO Karine Martin executive produce.

“The Club will bring U.S. and global audiences a premium, serialized drama series showcasing one of the high-profile stars of this year’s most highly anticipated superhero films,” Philips said. “Korean drama is delightfully shocking and our team will ensure this adaptation delivers the authenticity.”

Eccho Rights distributes the CJ ENM-owned format of the original seven hour-long episodes of Trap, produced by Film Monster for Korea’s OCN in 2019.

“As more people are fascinated with Korean stories, we are proud that one of our original drama IPs will be developed in the U.S. With Don Lee and this phenomenal creative team attached, we are very enthusiastic about this series’ prospects for success in the global marketplace,” said Jangho Seo, SVP of Content Business at CJ ENM.

Don Lee is repped by Gersh, B&C Content’s Chris Lee and Stuart Rosenthal of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman. Jack LoGiudice is also repped by Gersh.