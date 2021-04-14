‘Toxic Avenger’: Jacob Tremblay Joins Peter Dinklage In The Legendary Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Jacob Tremblay is set to co-star opposite Peter Dinklage in Legendary’s new Toxic Avenger movie. Macon Blair is on board to direct.

A contemporary reimagining of Troma Entertainment’s successful 1984 low-budget action comedy hit, The Toxic Avenger is steeped in environmental themes and subverts the superhero genre in the vein of Deadpool. When a struggling everyman is pushed into a vat of toxic waste, he is transformed into a mutant freak who must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends and his community from the forces of corruption and greed. Troma’s Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz will serve as producers.

The Toxic Avenger became successful after a long run as a midnight movie in New York City, leading to sequels The Toxic Avenger Part II, The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie, and Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV. The property also became a stage musical production, a children’s cartoon TV series and a Marvel comic.

Tremblay received a SAG nomination for his breakout performance in 2015’s Room, starring opposite Oscar-winner Brie Larson, and in 2017 starred in the critical and commercial hit Wonder. He headlined Universal’s R-rated comedy hit Good Boys in 2019.

Tremblay next will voice Flounder in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid as well as the title character in the upcoming Disney/Pixar film Luca. He is repped by UTA, Play Management and Jackoway Austen.