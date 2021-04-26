Tom Llamas Joins NBC News As Anchor And Senior National Correspondent

Tom Llamas has been named senior national correspondent for NBC News and will anchor a primetime newscast for NBC News Now, the network’s streaming service.

Llamas’ move to NBC News from ABC News had been expected. He signed off as the weekend anchor of ABC News’s World News Tonight in January, amid reports that he would be headed to NBC News, with a deal being reached only recently.

Llamas had been ABC News chief national affairs correspondent, having joined the network in 2014. His assignments included interviewing Donald Trump and Melania Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. He began his reporting career at NBC News in 2000, working at the specials unit and then as a political campaign reporter for MSNBC. He also worked as an investigative reporter and anchor at WNBC in New York and reporter for WTVJ in Miami.

At NBC News, he will contribute to shows including Today and NBC Nightly News, as well as breaking news and events coverage.

“Tom brings with him more than two decades of experience tenaciously covering the news across multiple platforms and for many different audiences,” said NBC News president Noah Oppenheim. “Our viewers expect us to bring them smart and trustworthy journalism, wherever they are, and we’re thrilled that Tom will be bringing his expertise and passion to NBC News, NBC News Now and beyond.” Llamas’ rep, Rick Ramage, referred comment to the network.

The newscast on NBC News Now will be the first evening newscast for the streaming service, which appears on Peacock and other platforms. The network has been expanding regular programming for the streaming channel. Meet the Press Reports, anchored by Chuck Todd, returned for another season earlier this month.