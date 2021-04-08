Tom Holland To Star In Apple Anthology Series ‘The Crowded Room’ From Akiva Goldsman & New Regency

Tom Holland is to tackle multiple personality disorder in a new anthology series for Apple TV+.

The Spider-Man star will play Billy Milligan, the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of multiple personality disorder, now known as dissociative identity disorder, in The Crowded Room.

The 10-part series comes from A Beautiful Mind’s Akiva Goldsman, who will write and exec produce. It will be produced by Birdman and 12 Years a Slave producer New Regency, which has been getting more into television series such as Jared Harris’ The Beast Must Die, and Apple Studios.

2020 Apple TV Pilots & Series Orders

The Crowded Room is an anthology series that will explore the true and inspirational stories of those who have struggled, and learned to successfully live with, mental illness. The first season is inspired by Daniel Keyes’ biography The Minds of Billy Milligan.

It is Holland’s latest project for Apple, which recently premiered feature film Cherry.

Holland will exec produce alongside Goldsman, who will exec produce through his Weed Road Productions banner. The series will also be executive produced by Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer.