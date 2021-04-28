‘Titans’: Vincent Kartheiser Cast As Scarecrow In Season 3 Of HBO Max Series

Mad Men and The Social Dilemma actor Vincent Kartheiser has joined the cast of HBO Max’s Titans and is set to take on Jonathan Crane, a.k.a. Scarecrow in season three.

Kartheiser’s Jonathan Crane is an inmate at Arkham Asylum who used to terrorize Gotham City using toxins to exploit his enemies’ phobias. While Kartheiser will make his debut as the DC villain in the series’ upcoming third season, Scarecrow has already appeared in a number of DC titles including The Adventures of Batman, Harley Quinn and even The Lego Batman Movie. Charlie Tahan previously portrayed the villain on Gotham and Cillian Murphy played Crane for Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins.

Kartheiser joins the Titans cast which stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter and Conor Leslie, who teased the big bad’s appearance at DC FanDome 2020. Titans is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. Based on the characters from DC, the series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, with Johns, Berlanti, Greg Walker and Sarah Schechter serving as executive producers.

The actor is known for his appearing as Pete Campbell in AMC’s Mad Men. His additional television credits include Hulu’s Casual and The Path, Saints & Strangers, Das Boot and The OA. He has appeared in the films A Kind of Murder, In Time, Most Likey to Murder and The Most Hated Woman in America.

He is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Paradigm Talent Agency.