NYC Times Square Covid Vaccination Site Opens To Theater, Film & TV Workers

The Times Square coronavirus vaccination site serving the Broadway theater industry opened today with an open invitation to the city’s film and television workers as well.

In a press conference this morning, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio extended the scope of the previously announced Times Square site to include the city’s film and television industries.

“We want the film and tv community to be part of our vaccination effort as well,” de Blasio said, “so we welcome them to join the vaccination center in Times Square. We want to make sure that the film and tv industry comes back stronger all the time. Vaccinations will play a key role and we want to make that easy.”

Last month, the mayor announced that the Broadway Covid-19 vaccination site reserved for theater industry workers as part of a city drive to get the theater industry back on stage by September.

“This is going to be a year to turn things around,” de Blasio said on March 25. “It’s time to raise the curtain and bring Broadway back.” In addition to the Broadway vaccination site, located at 20 Times Square in the former home of the NFL Experience attraction, the city will use a mobile vaccination unit for Off Broadway theater employees, and establish pop-up testing sites near Broadway venues.

The sites are being staffed by theater workers, many of whom lost their jobs when Broadway went dark on March 12, 2020.

The Times Square site, located on 7th Avenue between 47th and 48th Streets, is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.