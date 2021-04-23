Tiger Woods On The Mend, Posts First Photo Since His Accident

What, me worry? That’s Tiger Woods, borrowing a phrase from Alfred E. Neuman, as depicted in his first post-accident photo.

Woods was shown on crutches with a small cast on his right foot and ankle. The Instagram post was taken in his backyard practice area in Jupiter, Florida.

The caption on the Instagram post shows Woods standing alongside his dog, Bugs. He wrote that the work being done on his three-hole practice course was coming along faster than his recovery.

The update seems to indicate that Woods is recovering from his Feb. 23 crash in Southern California, albeit with apparently a long way to go before he can resume his golfing career.

The crash saw Woods sustain multiple injuries to his right leg and foot. The cause of the accident has not been revealed by the local police. They did reveal Woods was speeding and clipped a tree. The accident saw Woods drive off a winding road with no apparent braking efforts as he sped on his way to a corporate event for a company he represents. The vehicle rolled several times. He was not cited for the accident.

Woods was in the hospital for a month following the crash, returning home from Los Angeles in mid-March.