Melissa McCarthy-Octavia Spencer Superhero Comedy ‘Thunder Force’ Is On Pace For 52M Views In First Month, Netflix Says

EXCLUSIVE: Thunder Force, Netflix’s superhero action comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, is on pace to draw 52 million global views in its first 28 days.

That projection comes from Kira Goldberg, VP Studio Film at Netflix, who included the stat in a blog post about her motivation to green-light the project.

The 52 million number is substantial but it would not rank Thunder Force in the top echelon of all-time top Netflix original movies. Extraction leads that list with 99 million, but the roster of comedies is more rarified, with Murder Mystery (73 million) and The Wrong Missy (59 million). More recently, I Care a Lot has attracted 56 million views and Yes Day 62 million.

Netflix reported earlier this week it had 207.6 million global subscribers as of the end of March. Since a shift in methodology a couple of years ago, it has defined a view as any sampling of at least a two-minute portion of a title.

Related Story Netflix Co-CEO Reed Hastings Earned $43 Million In 2020, Ted Sarandos' Pay Was $39 Million; Both Up From Year Earlier

In her blog post, Goldberg said the theme of female empowerment was integral to its appeal of Thunder Force, which was released April 9.