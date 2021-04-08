The Writers Lab UK & Ireland Sets Mentors: Ruth Wilson, Abby Ajayi, Sharon Horgan, Tanya Qureshi, Meg LeFauve & Angela Kang

EXCLUSIVE: The Writers Lab UK & Ireland, the international offshoot of the script development program for woman-identifying writers over 40, has confirmed its mentors for 2021.

On the roster are: actor and producer Ruth Wilson; producer Tanya Qureshi of I May Destroy You (and now Commissioning Editor, BBC Comedy); screenwriter and producer Abby Ajayi of How To Get Away With Murder; showrunner Angela Kang of The Walking Dead; actor, writer and producer Sharon Horgan of Catastrophe; and screenwriter Meg LeFauve of Captain Marvel.

Submissions are now open until April 20 for the initiative which will run June 10-13 in a virtual capacity, with post-lab online mentoring taking place across the following months. Dirty Films, the production company headed by Cate Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini with development producer Georgie Pym, is a supporter of the program.

The Writers Lab UK & Ireland was founded by Elizabeth Kaiden and Nitza Wilon in partnership with UK development producers Julia Berg and Ruth Spencer of Untamed Stories. It will be produced in association Mia Bays’ Birds’ Eye View and New York Women in Film & Television, with backing from Screen Scotland, Screen Skills Ireland, Northern Ireland Screen and Ffilm Cymru Wales & BFI NETWORK with funding from the National Lottery.

The U.S. incarnation of the program, which was founded in 2015, is supported by Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and Oprah Winfrey.