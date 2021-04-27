‘The White House Plumbers’: Domhnall Gleeson To Play John Dean In HBO’s Watergate Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Domhnall Gleeson has been tapped as a lead playing another key Watergate figure opposite Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux in The White House Plumbers, HBO’s five-part limited series, which revisits one of the biggest political scandals in American history. The project hails from Veep executive producers Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, David Mandel and Frank Rich, and Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad’s The District. The limited series is a co-production between HBO and wiip.

Created and written by Gregory and Huyck and directed by Mandel, The White House Plumbers is based part on public records and the book Integrity by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh. The series tells the true story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson), and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), accidentally toppled the Presidency they were zealously trying to protect. Gleeson will play John Dean, the brilliant, ambitious and youthful White House Counsel who orchestrates the illegal cover-up that brought down Nixon and his administration.

Harrelson and Theroux executive produce with Gregory, Huyck, and Mandel, alongside Fleischer and Bernad for The District, and Rich, who has a deal at HBO and exec produces the network’s Emmy-winning drama Succession. Paul Lee, Nne Ebong and Mark Roybal executive produce for wiip, Len Amato for Crash&Salvage. Gregg Fienberg also executive produces. The White House Plumbers is an HBO co-production with wiip.

This marks Gleeson’s return to HBO where he starred as Billy in the series Run, executive produced by and featuring Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Gleeson can currently be seen in the comedy series Frank of Ireland, which he co-wrote with his brother, Brian Gleeson, and Michael Moloney for Channel 4 and Amazon. Domhnall will soon be seen in Will Gluck’s Peter Rabbit 2 opposite Rose Byrne and David Oyelowo. Gleeson was nominated for a Tony Award for the Broadway production of Martin McDonagh’s The Lieutenant of Inishmore. He is repped by The Agency and Paradigm.