‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’: Max Osinski Joins Season 2 Of AMC Spinoff As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Max Osinski (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set for a recurring role on the second season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the second stand-alone series in AMC’s The Walking Dead franchise.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into new TWD mythology to follow the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other.

Osinski will play Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is co-created by Scott M. Gimple and Showrunner Matt Negrete. Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series is executive produced by Gimple and Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath.

Osinski was most recently seen as Agent Davis on ABC’s Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. His other credits include guest-starring roles on Shameless, New Amsterdam and MacGyver, among others. He’s repped by APA and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.