‘The Voice’ Coach Nick Jonas To Host The 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Nick Jonas
NBC

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will have its live show overseen by multi-platinum recording artist, actor, and current The Voice coach Nick Jonas.

NBC

The awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23 at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT on NBC.

Jonas is a member of the three-time Billboard Music Award-winning trio Jonas Brothers. The band had a comeback in 2019 with album Happiness Begins and a tour that saw more than 1.2 million tickets sold.

As an actor, Jonas appeared in the 2016 Sundance Film Festival selection Goat, and appeared alongside Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Sony’s highest-grossing domestic film. He recently completed Lionsgate’s post-apocalyptic thriller Chaos Walking, starring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, and is now streaming.

This year’s Billboard Music Awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021. Billboard Music Awards’ finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data. Fan-voted categories include Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards is produced by dick clark productions. Barry Adelman and Robert Deaton are executive producers.

