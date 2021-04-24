‘The View’ Co-Host Joy Behar Apology Accepted For Misgendering Caitlyn Jenner – Update

UPDATE: Caitlyn Jenner has responded to The View host Joy Behar’s apology for misgendering her on Friday’s show.

“Don’t sweat it, @JoyVBehar,” Jenner tweeted on Saturday morning. “I’m not about cancel culture. I know where your heart is. California has bigger issues than pronouns.”

EARLIER: Joy Behar, age 78, blamed a lack of sleep for using the incorrect pronouns in referring to Caitlyn Jenner on Friday’s The View.

Behar referred to Jenner three times as “he” while discussing Jenner’s announced bid for California governor.