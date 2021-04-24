‘The View’ Co-Host Joy Behar Apologizes For Misgendering Caitlyn Jenner

Joy Behar, age 78, blamed a lack of sleep for using the incorrect pronouns in referring to Caitlyn Jenner on Friday’s The View. Behar referred to Jenner three times as “he” while discussing Jenner’s announced bid for California governor.

“He’s got this guy Brad Parscale running his campaign. What do you think about that?” Behar asked co-host Sunny Hostin. “I mean, that guy was accused of using campaign funds to enrich himself. That’s who is running his campaign — or her campaign, rather.”

She made the same gaffe one more time and again corrected herself.

“I think that he should — she, rather — should take a seat and let somebody with the credentials take over a major state like California,” said Behar.

Following a commercial, Behar apologized for her mistakes. “So, first of all, let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up,” she said. “I think I just didn’t get enough sleep last night. I had no intention of mixing them up and I tried to correct it immediately. But, whatever, it just came out. So I’m sorry if anybody was upset by that.”

Jenner has not yet commented on the situation.