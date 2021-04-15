‘The Umbrella Academy’s Justin H. Min Inks With CAA

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
EXCLUSIVE: The Umbrella Academy star Justin H. Min has signed with CAA for representation.

Min plays the breakout character and fan favorite Ben Hargreeves on the hit Netflix series The Umbrella Academy. In the upcoming third season, he’ll play a new pivotal role as a leader of the Sparrow Academy.

The UCP-produced The Umbrella Academy, a live-action superhero series based on the Dark Horse Comics created and written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, was a breakout when it launched in 2019, ranking as the third-most watched Netflix series that year. The second season spent more than a month on the Netflix Top 10 list, while also leading Nielsen’s first streaming Top 10 ranking.

Min will next be seen as the title character in A24’s drama feature After Yang, opposite Colin Farrell and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kogonada.

Min continues to be repped by Joshua Pasch at Authentic Talent and Literary Management and attorney Duncan Hedges at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.

