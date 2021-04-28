‘The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon Shares Mixed Feelings About CDC’s Game-Changing Mask-Usage Guidelines

On Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon offered his thoughts on a “huge announcement” made by the CDC earlier in the day, concerning mask usage.

As the host explained, fully vaccinated Americans will now be free to go outdoors without masks, as long as they’re not in large group settings.

“When people heard that, people on the streets started flashing their mouths like it was Mardi Gras,” he joked.

While the CDC’s announcement is something to be celebrated, the waning of the Covid-19 pandemic has Fallon waxing nostalgic about his mask-wearing days. “I’ve got to be honest, I’m going to miss wearing a mask. The adult acne made me feel young, you know?” he said. “On the bright side, now we can finally stop weirdly opening our eyes to greet people on the street.”

During his opening monologue, Fallon also touched on the “big week” ahead for President Biden, who tomorrow will deliver his first joint address to Congress. “Yep, everyone’s looking forward to hearing Biden speak,” he said. “Then, at the last minute, they’re going to call on Anthony Hopkins instead.

“It’s always interesting to watch a presidential address. Half the crowd cheers, half the crowd sits in silence,” he added. “It’s like a throwback to Harry and Meghan’s wedding, don’t you think?”

