‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Addresses Addison Rae TikTok Controversy

Addison Rae, a TikTok influencer, was on The Tonight Show last month teaching Jimmy Fallon how to dance.

However, the segment became slightly mired in controversy as it emerged that many of the dances performed by Rae were created by younger influencers, many of whom are Black.

Fallon addressed the situation on the show tonight, which you can see below. He said, “We recognize the creators of those dances deserve to have their own spotlight.”

Creators that Fallon spoke to on the show include Mya Johnson and Chris Cotter, whose video based on Cardi B’s Up went viral.

Rae, herself, has previously acknowledged that she did not create the dances – which is common in the world of TikTok, but said that on her social media pages, she credits the creators. This was not necessarily possible on the NBC late-night show.

Rae, who has close to 80M followers on the social media site, is set to make her acting debut in She’s All That reboot He’s All That, which was recently picked up by Netflix.