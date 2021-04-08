‘The Terror’s Lee Shorten Joins Feature-Length Podcast ‘Shipworm’ From Two-Up Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Remember when people saw podcasts as “novel”? Now, they have grown into a form of entertainment that is on the level of film and TV. That said, there are feature-length podcasts and Lee Shorten (The Terror, The Man in High Castle) is starring in one. He has joined the cast of Shipworm, the first feature-length dramatic podcast from Two-Up Productions.

Written by Zack Akers and Directed by Zack Akers & Skip Bronkie, Shipworm is a psychological thriller following Wallace Conway (Quentin Earl Darrington), who wakes up to find he’s been implanted with an untraceable earpiece while sleeping. So long as he does everything the voice on the other end tells him, he and his family will live. Shorten has been cast in the role of Lin in Shipworm, which will drop April 26.

Shipworm is the fourth podcast from Two-Up, the studio known for breaking ground in fiction (Limetown), musical (36 Questions), and documentary podcasts (The Wilderness). Shipworm is the first-of-its-kind feature-length dramatic podcast.

Shorten is repped by Wetzel Entertainment Group, Red Management, and Global Artists Agency.