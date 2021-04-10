‘The Talk’ Returns Monday With Discussion On Race And Healing In First Post-Sharon Osbourne Show

Skip to main content
Sharon Osborne The Talk
CBS via YouTube

CBS daytime discussion roundtable The Talk is back on Monday in its first show since Sharon Osbourne departed in a wave of controversy.

Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots, and Elaine Welteroth return with, appropriately enough, a discussion about race and healing. Osbourne’s exit was precipitated by an angry exchange with Underwood wherein Osbourne defended her friend, UK pundit Piers Morgan, over racism accusations.

On Monday’s show, an expert on diversity, equity, inclusion and justice, Dr. Donald E. Grant, will offer advice on how to have difficult conversations. Also, trauma therapist and life coach Dr. Anita Phillips will share her expertise on how to heal after a painful event or conversation.

CBS claimed that Osbourne made the decision to depart the show after the heated March 10 discussion. The network also said at the time that The Talk, which was put on hiatus on March 12 in the immediate aftermath of Osbourne’s on-air outburst, would return on April 12.

A former music manager, Osbourne became famous in her own right on the reality series The Osbournes on MTV in 2002. She went on to front her own short-lived syndicated talk show in 2003, serve as a judge on the UK’s The X Factor, and appear as a contestant on the Donald Trump-hosted Celebrity Apprentice on NBC in 2010.

