‘The Talk’ Co-Host Carrie Ann Inaba Takes Leave Of Absence From CBS Show: “Health Is The Most Important Thing”

The Talk‘s Carrie Ann Inaba announced on Monday that she will take a leave of absence from the CBS talk show “to focus on my well-being.” The TV personality and Dancing With The Stars judge shared news of her The Talk absence on Twitter, where she posted a video.

“I wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my well-being,” Inaba told her followers. “I know you guys understand: health is the most important thing.”

In a follow-up video Inaba added: “I appreciate your support.I appreciate the love and support for The Talk family and I hope to be back soon. Take care and I’ll keep you updated.”

In Monday’s episode of The Talk, co-host Sheryl Underwood addressed Inaba’s absence, noting that she and her fellow co-hosts will look forward to the latter’s return to the show.

Inaba’s leave of absence comes exactly a month after former co-host Sharon Osbourne exited the talk show after allegations of misconduct and racist remarks. In late March The Talk was embroiled in controversy when Underwood and Osbourne engaged in a heated conversation about the latter’s support for friend Piers Morgan, who faced his own social media backlash for comments made about Meghan Markle’s suicidal thoughts.

After a short hiatus following Osbourne’s controversial moment and her exit, The Talk returned to CBS on April 12. The show also features co-hosts Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth.

Inaba previously missed a December taping of The Talk after she revealed that she contracted Covid-19. In her social media post, she recalled experiencing “lots of aches and pains” as a result of the infection.

