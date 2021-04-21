‘The Sinner’: Michael Mosley Joins Season 4 As New Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Mosley (Ozark) is set as a series regular in the upcoming fourth season of USA Network’s crime anthology series The Sinner, starring Bill Pullman.

In Season 4, still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose (Pullman) travels to Hanover Island in Northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht). When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island, and Ambrose’s life, upside down.

Mosley will play Colin Muldoon, a rugged lobsterman and the devoted son of Meg Muldoon. Colin helped raise his niece, Percy (Alice Kremelberg), and will do anything to protect his family.

Derek Simonds returns as showrunner and executive producer, alongside executive producers Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, Charlie Gogolak and Adam Bernstein. Production is scheduled to began late this month in Nova Scotia, Canada, for a premiere later this year. UCP is the studio.

Mosley most recently starred in Fox’s sci-fi thriller series Next, alongside John Slattery. He also starred opposite Regina King in the Netflix crime drama Seven Seconds and as Pastor Mason Young in Ozark. Additional TV credits include starring in the USA Network comedy series Sirens, CBS’ Criminal Minds, ABC’s Castle and A&E’s Longmire. On the film side, Mosley’s credits include the Sundance pic Sister Aimee, LBJ and Peppermint. He is repped by Gersh.