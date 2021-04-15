The Root’s Two One Five Entertainment Banner Expands With Three New Executive Hires

EXCLUSIVE: The Roots founders Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter have brought on a trio of female executives as their Two One Five Entertainment banner is ramping up production on film, television, and podcast projects. Zarah Zohlman has been hired as the Director of Development & Production, while Brittany Benjamin will serve in the role of Manager Content Development & Podcast Strategy and Jasmine Martin has come on as a Creative Consultant.

Martin is known for developing cross-collaborative, integrated projects that allow her clients to shift culture by bridging the gap between fashion, art, music and film. Zohlman spent over a decade at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, holding the title of Associate Producer most recently.

The new additions come after Two One Five Entertainment secured the multiple-year first-look deal with Universal Television, extending their long-term relationship with NBC as The Roots have served as the house band for NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon since 2009.

“Ideals are important to the life of any company,” said Trotter. “We’ve cultivated a team with shared ideals when it comes to art, creativity, production, and distribution. Zarah, Brittany, and Jasmine reflect the values of our company culture and will undoubtedly enhance it. We’re honored to have them come aboard.”

“We’ve really gone full steam ahead in the past year,” added Thompson. “It was so important to find the right team members who not only supported our vision, but challenged it, pushed it, and ultimately improved it. These three executives, Zarah, Brittany, and Jasmine, did all of the above and will continue to do so.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Searchlight Pictures and Hulu acquired Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Questlove’s directorial debut documentary which premiered at Sundance and picked up the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award. Upcoming Two One Five projects include The League, a documentary centered on the tumultuous journey of Negro league baseball, and There’s a Riot Goin’ On, a doc that follows the story of legendary artist Sly Stone, which Questlove will direct.