‘The Rookie’ Adds Jason Canela To Season 3 Cast In Recurring Role; Jordan Belfi To Recur In NBC’s ‘Good Girls’

EXCLUSIVE: ABC’s The Rookie has added Jason Canela to its upcoming season three in a recurring role.

Canela will play Cesar Madrigal, the son of criminal royalty who is impetuous, entitled and in line to take over his father’s empire. He will first appear in the upcoming episode titled “Brave Heart.”

Created by Alexi Hawley, The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie at the Los Angeles Police Department. The show, which also stars Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin, Melissa O’Neil and Eric Winter, is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Signature.

Hawley executive produces with Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross and Terence Paul Winter.

Canela, who is also a singer and dancer, made his television debut in Telemundo’s Donta Esta Elisa before appearing in telenovelas Cosita Linda and Ruta 35. He acted in A&E’s The Glades, Josh Waller’s Camino, and Fox’s Pitch. His additional credits include The Young and The Restless, Missing, Single in South Beach, Make Love Great Again and Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe.

He is represented by Melissa Hirschenson and Josiah Akinyele with Innovative Artists and Andres Budnik, Nicolas Keller and Liam Scholey at Vision Entertainment.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Entourage and All-American actor Jordan Belfi will recur in NBC’s Good Girls.

Belif will play Z, who is part of the multi-level marketing group Dean (Matthew Lillard) gets involved with to help him find a way out of his dire situation with his wife Beth (Christina Hendricks).

Created, written and executive produced by Jenna Bans, Good Girls stars Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman as three suburban moms who get tired of trying to make ends meet and decide it’s time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery store. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn’t take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think.

Universal TV produces the series. Bans executive produces with Mark Wilding, Bill Krebs, Michael Weaver and Carla Banks-Waddles.

Befli recently acted in Foster Boy opposite Matthew Modine, recurred in the CW’s All-American, Fox’s 9-1-1 and NBC’s Chicago Fire. He played Adam Davies in HBO’s Entourage. He is repped by Mark Schumacher Management and Global Artists Talent Agency.