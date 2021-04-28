‘The Power’ Casts Ana Ularu; ‘The Walking Dead’ Adds Jacob Young

EXCLUSIVE: Ana Ularu (Tribes of Europa) is set for a recurring role in Amazon’s The Power, the 10-part global thriller based on Naomi Alderman’s bestselling novel, from Chernobyl producer Sister and The Handmaids Tale director Reed Morano. In The Power, all teenage girls in the world suddenly develop the power to electrocute people at will. It’s hereditary, it’s inbuilt, and it can’t be taken away from them. Ularu will play Zoia, sister of Tatiana (Zrinka Cvitesic). The Power is executive produced by Alderman, Morano, Jane Featherstone, Claire Wilson and co-executive produced by Sarah Quintrell. Tim Bricknell produces. Ularu can most recently be seen in the hit Netflix series Tribes of Europa and Amazon’s Alex Rider. She will next appear in the third season of Jack Ryan, also for Amazon. She is repped by D2 Management and Conway van Gelder Grant.

Jacob Young (The Bold and the Beautiful) has joined the cast of The Walking Dead for its 11th and final season. Young will play Deaver. Character details are being kept under wraps. The season 10 finale brought the long simmering tensions between Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character Negan and Lauren Cohan’s Maggie out in the open and Negan returning to the Survivors’ HQ from exile, setting up the series up for its 24-episode final season, set to premiere on August 22. In addition to The Bold and the Beautiful, Daytime Emmy winner Young’s credits include the upcoming short film Prepare For Launch, In Dog We Trust, which is in pre-production, and the 2020 TV movie Christmas Tree Lane. He’s repped by manager Bob McGowan.