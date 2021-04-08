‘The Peripheral’: Eli Goree Joins Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy’s Amazon Series In Lead Role

EXCLUSIVE: One Night In Miami star Eli Goree is set as a lead opposite Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor in Amazon’s sci-fi thriller drama The Peripheral, based on the bestselling novel by William Gibson, from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films.

Created by Scott B. Smith, The Peripheral is described as a dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond.

The book centers on Flynne (Moretz) and her brother Burton (Reynor). In the novel, Burton, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps’ elite Haptic Recon force, is hired for a security job which takes place in what he thinks is cyberspace. When Flynne temporarily takes his place, she witnesses something that might have been murder.

Goree will play Conner.

In addition to Moretz and Reynor, he joins previously announced series regulars Gary Carr, Charlotte Riley, JJ Feild, Adelind Horan, T’Nia Miller and Alex Hernandez.



The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television, in association with Kilter Films. Executive producers are Smith, director Vincenzo Natali, Nolan and Joy, Athena Wickham and Steven Hoban. Greg Plageman is executive producer and showrunner.

Goree can currently be seen starring as Cassius Clay in One Night In Miami, Regina King’s highly acclaimed directorial debut from Amazon Studios, sharing in SAG Award and Critics Choice Award nominations for his performance. He was most recently seen starring in USA’s Suits spinoff Pearson. He also reprised his role as Mad Dog in Season 4 of CW’s Riverdale. On the film side, Goree also starred in Stephen Hopkin’s Race and voiced a role in Antoine Fuqua’s The Guilty for Netflix, opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. Goree is repped by Play Management, Authentic, WME, Jackoway Austen.