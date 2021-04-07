‘The Peripheral’: Charlotte Riley, JJ Feild Among 5 Cast In Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy’s Amazon Series

Amazon has set its cast for The Peripheral, its upcoming original series from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films. Charlotte Riley (A Christmas Carol), JJ Feild (Lost in Space), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), T’Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor) and Alex Hernandez (Bloodshot) have been cast as leads opposite Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor in the sci-fi thriller drama, based on the bestselling novel by William Gibson.

Created by Scott B. Smith, The Peripheral is described as a dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond.

The book centers on Flynne (Moretz) and her brother Burton (Reynor). In the novel, Burton, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps’ elite Haptic Recon force, is hired for a security job which takes place in what he thinks is cyberspace. When Flynne temporarily takes his place, she witnesses something that might have been murder.

Riley will play Aelita; Feild will portray Lev; Horan will portray Billy Ann Baker, Miller will play Cherise; Hernandez will play Tommy Constantine.



The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television, in association with Kilter Films. Executive producers are Smith, director Vincenzo Natali, Nolan and Joy, Athena Wickham and Steven Hoban. Greg Plageman is executive producer and showrunner.

Riley most recently appeared in BBC One’s adaption of the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol, adapted by Steven Knight. She previously starred in the feature Swimming with Men, and Press, a 6-part co-production with Masterpiece for BBC One. She was also seen in Danny Boyle’s limited series Trust alongside Donald Sutherland, Brendan Fraser and Hilary Swank. Riley is repped by ICM Partners and Conway van Gelder Grant.

Feild most recently starred in season two of Netflix hit series Lost in Space and Matt Weiner’s anthology series The Romanoffs for Amazon Prime Video. He’s currently in post-production on EMU Films’ Prisoner of Paradise directed by Mitch Jenkins. He’s repped by Mosaic LA, Verve and The Artists Partnership.

Horan’s credits include HBO’s The Deuce, Marvel’s The Punisher on Netflix, Josh Klausner’s feature film Wanderland, with Tate Ellington and Austin Pendleton and the indie feature Delenda. She also is co-creator and star of the acclaimed web-series The Pioneers. Horan is repped by Aaron J. Sandler at Forte Artist Management and Peikoff Mahan.

British actress Miller can currently be seen in Netflix’s supernatural horror series The Haunting of Bly Manor, the new installment in Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Hill House anthology series. Miller is perhaps best known for her role as Celeste on the HBO/BBC limited series Years and Years. She also recently had a memorable turn on Netflix’s critically acclaimed series, Sex Education. She’s repped by Identity Agency Group and Morris Yorn Barnes.

Hernandez appeared in the Sony feature Bloodshot, the first film of the Valiant Comics cinematic universe. He also recurs on Fox’s The Resident and can be seen in the second season of AMC’s The Son. Hernandez also appeared in the third season of the Peabody-winning series Unreal and next will be seen in the upcoming Apple sci-fi thriller Invasion. Hernandez is repped by A3 Artists Agency, HCKR Agency, and Brookside Artists Management.