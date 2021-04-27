Unanimous Media & Pathways Alliance Arm Developing Feature Adaptation Of ‘The Other Wes Moore’

EXCLUSIVE: Unanimous Media’s newly formed development arm Pathways Alliance is adapting Wes Moore’s best seller, The Other Wes Moore: One Name, Two Fates for the big screen.

The book is based on the true story of two men with the same name who lived just blocks away from each other in Baltimore and ended up in very different places. Author Moore became a Rhodes Scholar, Army Officer, White House Fellow and currently is the CEO of a major New-York based antipoverty foundation, Robin Hood. The other Wes Moore is serving a life prison term for taking part in a robbery where an off-duty policeman was killed. It’s a story that shows that family support and societal intervention play an important role in shaping the lives of young men in the inner city.

Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton will executive produce for Unanimous Media, along with Kalyna Kutny and Brian Tetsuro Ivie who will serve as creative producers. Producer Joe Pichirallo (The Secret Life of Bees, Madoff) is also attached to the project.

“I am thrilled to work closely with Steph Curry and Unanimous Media to bring this story to the screen. It’s a story of loss and hope. Of dashed dreams and unforeseen opportunities. And I’m excited for the world to see a new manifestation of it.” stated Moore.

Curry and Peyton said “Unanimous is thrilled to partner with film veteran Joe Pichirallo to bring Wes’ story to life. It’s exactly how we envisioned our Pathways Alliance working, tapping into our ecosystem to elevate our authors and create opportunities through our industry partnerships.”

“The Other Wes Moore is an authentic and compelling story that speaks to our times,” Pichirallo said. “I’m excited to be partnering with Wes Moore and Unanimous Media.”

This is the second book to go into development from Pathways Alliance. It was recently announced that Cole Brown’s book Greyboy: Finding Blackness in a White World was picked up by ABC Signature to develop into a television series.

Pathways Alliance was created to be an immersive production experience built to nurture the development of refreshing new stories and to support the next generation of authors. Curry selects authors to be part of his Underrated Book Club. Each month, the 3x NBA champ and two-time MVP selects a new book to read with his club: profound stories of sports and social justice that will encourage his readers to push boundaries and achieve greatness. He seeks to identify and spotlight authors with incredible talent but few opportunities—stories from women, people of color, and other overlooked voices.