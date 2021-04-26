‘The Office’: Season 1 Superfan Episodes Begin Streaming On Peacock On Pretzel Day

Peacock today will begin streaming Superfan Episodes of The Office, appropriately on Pretzel Day, which just happens to be Stanley Hudson’s (Leslie David Baker) favorite holiday.

The Superfan Episodes feature never-before-seen and deleted scenes, bloopers, featurettes and interviews. Peacock now has Superfan Episodes available for Season 1 and Season 3.

Pretzel Day began with the Season 3 episode “Initiation.” It was an idea created by Billy Merchant, the building owner of Scranton Business Park in which once a year, a vendor comes around with a small oven and some soft pretzels as well as toppings. One complimentary pretzel is given to whoever works in the building and waits in line. In the episode, Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) is supposed to keep track of Michael Scott’s (Steve Carell) productivity, but Michael spends his day waiting in line for a pretzel.

Stanley Hudson is especially fond of this day, mostly, he says, because it is a break from “a job for which he gets paid too little.”

Running for nine seasons from 2005-13, the workplace comedy was a ratings smash for many years, claiming five Emmys, a Golden Globe and many more accolades. Since it wrapped, the show hasn’t faltered for diehard fans as a go-to worthy of many repeat viewings.

Created by Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, based on a BBC mockumentary series of the same name, The Office examines the daily lives of an average group of American office workers and the high jinks they get up to amidst the tedium of their jobs. Carell led the series, which also starred John Krasinski, Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling and others.