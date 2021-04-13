‘The Midnight Club’: Iman Benson, William B. Davis Among Five Added To Cast Of Netflix Horror Series Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Iman Benson (Alexa & Katie), Larsen Thompson (Boléro) William B. Davis (The X-Files), Crystal Balint (The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco) and Patricia Drake (The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants) have joined the cast of Netflix’s The Midnight Club, a 10-episode horror series from Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, based on the creative works of bestselling author Christopher Pike. The series hails from Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures, which has been under a deal with Netflix since 2019.

Pike’s The Midnight Club book was published by Simon and Schuster in 1994. It is set at Rotterdam Home, a hospice where teenagers with terminal illnesses went to die. The book revolves a group of five young men and women who met at midnight and told stories of intrigue and horror. One night they made a pact that the first of them to die would make every effort to contact the others from beyond the grave.

The five join previously announced cast Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota as the members of the titular club with Zach Gilford, Matt Biedel and Samantha Sloyan in supporting roles and Heather Langenkamp playing the doctor who presides over the hospice.

Other character details are being kept under wraps for now.

Flanagan and Fong co-created the series and executive produce with Intrepid’s Trevor Macy, along with Julia Bicknell and Christopher Pike. Flanagan will direct three episodes.