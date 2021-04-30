‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’: Joana Ribeiro & Annelle Olayele Join Showtime Series

EXCLUSIVE: Joana Ribeiro (The Man Who Killed Don Quixote) and Annelle Olayele (Doctors) are set as series regulars opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris in Showtime’s drama series The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Based on the Walter Tevis novel and the iconic 1976 film that starred David Bowie, The Man Who Fell to Earth will follow a new alien character (Ejiofor) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.

Ribeiro will play Lisa Dominguez, a signals specialist at the CIA who works for Clay (Jimmi Simpson). Lisa is smart, ambitious, talented and dedicated to her country, while carrying the burden of her own secrets.

Olayele plays Molly Falls, the first human child to meet our Man Who Fell to Earth. Molly’s perspective changes the course of our planet’s evolution.

Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are writing and executive producing the series, which recently moved from CBS All Access/Paramount+ to Showtime, and will serve as showrunners along with executive producer John Hlavin. Kurtzman also will direct multiple episodes. Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Heather Kadin also are executive producing, along with rights holder Studiocanal’s Rola Bauer and Françoise Guyonnet. The series, produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Timberman/Beverly, is scheduled to begin production in London this spring and will premiere on Showtime in 2022.

Ribeiro played Angelica in Terry Gilliam’s The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, which was the closing film at Cannes Film Festival. She previously was nominated for a Portuguese Golden Globe for her role as Mariana in the TV series Dancin’ Days, and in 2015 played the leading role of Ilda in At an Uncertain Time. Her other credits include Crooked Lines, Portugal Is Not for Sale, The Black Book, Fatima and The Dark Tower, among others. She is repped by Subtitle Talent, Gersh and Elite, Lisbon.

An 8-year-old actress from London, Olayele made her acting debut at age 5 in the long-running series Doctors, followed by the short film The Third Sorrow, an official selection at the BFI London Film Festival. Most recently, she filmed a role in the upcoming series Domina in Rome. She is repped by Bruce and Brown.