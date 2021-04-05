‘The Lincoln Lawyer’: Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine Joins Netflix Legal Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: The Chi alum Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine has been tapped for a heavily recurring role opposite Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in The Lincoln Lawyer, Netflix’s drama series based on Michael Connelly bestselling novels, from David E. Kelley and A+E Studios.

Written and executive produced by Kelley and showrunner Ted Humphrey, The Lincoln Lawyer revolves around Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.

Ntare will play Detective Raymond Griggs. A character created specifically for the series, Griggs is an intense and tenacious LAPD Detective investigating the murder of Jerry Vincent, a defense attorney whose cases Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo) has taken over. While Griggs is initially an antagonist to Mickey, the two men eventually develop a wary working relationship as they each try in their own way to get to the bottom of the strange events surrounding the murder.

Christopher Gorham also stars.

The 10-episode first season is based on the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict. Kelley and Humphrey executive produce alongside Connelly and Ross Fineman.

Ntare was previously a series regular on Showtime’s The Chi and currently stars in IFC Films’ Farewell Amor, for which he won the Best Actor Award at the Durban International Film Festival. The film, directed by Ekwa Msangi, premiered at Sundance last year and is currently streaming. Ntare also is set to direct a documentary on Ugandan studio photographer Kibaate Aloysius Ssalongo, which Steven Soderbergh is executive producing. Ntare also has had recurring roles on Soderbergh’s The Knick and David Simon’s Treme. He’s repped by TalentWorks, Gallant Management and Sloane, Offer, Weber, & Dern.