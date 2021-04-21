‘The Lincoln Lawyer’: LisaGay Hamilton Joins Netflix Drama Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: LisaGay Hamilton has been tapped for a key recurring role opposite Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in The Lincoln Lawyer, Netflix’s upcoming drama series based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels, from David E. Kelley and A+E Studios.

Written and executive produced by Kelley and showrunner Ted Humphrey, The Lincoln Lawyer revolves around Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.

Hamilton will play Judge Mary Holder, presiding judge of the Los Angeles County Superior Court — the most powerful trial judge in the city and a no-nonsense jurist who doesn’t suffer fools. Mickey Haller finds himself under her strict supervision after he takes over the city’s biggest murder trial.

The 10-episode first season is based on the second book in the Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict. Kelley and Humphrey executive produce alongside Connelly and Ross Fineman.

Known for her lead roles on ABC’s The Practice and TNT’s Men of a Certain Age, Hamilton recently starred on Broadway in Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill a Mockingbird, opposite Ed Harris. She also starred in the recent features The Last Measure, Ad Astra, Vice and Beautiful Boy. Her television credits include Beau Willimon’s Hulu series The First, starring Sean Penn; Hulu’s Chance, opposite Hugh Laurie; and Season 4 of Netflix drama House of Cards, opposite Robin Wright. Hamilton is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and Greenlight Management.