‘The Lincoln Lawyer’: Jamie McShane & Reggie Lee Join Netflix Drama Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie McShane (Bloodline) and Reggie Lee (All Rise) have been tapped for recurring roles opposite Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Neve Campbell in The Lincoln Lawyer, Netflix’s upcoming drama series from David E. Kelley and A+E Studios based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels.

Written and executive produced by Kelley and showrunner Ted Humphrey, The Lincoln Lawyer revolves around Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.

McShane will play Detective Lee Lankford. A cynical veteran of the police force who is working with Maggie (Campbell), Lankford has a contentious relationship with Mickey.

Lee will portray Angelo Soto, an intimidating, wealthy businessman who owns a string of successful nursing facilities. He’s under investigation by the DA’s office for possible illegal activity.

The 10-episode first season is based on the second book in the Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict. Kelley and Humphrey executive produce alongside Connelly and Ross Fineman.

McShane is known for his role in Netflix’s critically acclaimed drama Bloodline. He recently co-starred opposite Gary Oldman in Netflix’s Oscar-nominated film Mank, from director David Fincher. McShane is repped by Paradigm and Trademark Talent.

Lee just wrapped this upcoming season of All Rise as a series regular and will be seen in the upcoming Netflix feature Sweet Girl. He’s repped by Greene & Associates, Vault Entertainment and Felker Toczek.